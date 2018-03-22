DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

A group Nigeria Youth Awareness and Development Initiative (NYADI) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari led administration and Nigerian security agencies for the timely release of the abducted Dapchi school girls.

According to the group, the prompt action on the part of the Federal Government is one of its primary responsibility that is, securing the lives and property of its citizens.

The group under the leadership of Abdulkadir Abubakar Yusuf called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that those responsible for the abduction of Dapchi girls and others in captivity are brought to justice, as this will send a clear warning to others and avoid further occurrence.

“At a time when insecurity is gathering momentum, the government should put more effort in reducing the menace of other security challenges facing the country”

“we want to further reiterates our earlier call on Government to employ all its available modern security initiatives to confront the security challenges facing the country”

Furthermore, that the government should always act promptly on any security threat especially on schools. And government should take measures to see that the Dapchi case does not affect the girls’ education campaign in Northern Nigeria.