Dapchi Girls: President Buhari Not Serious – JNI

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, which is under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government as unserious.

The position of the JNI followed the abduction of 110 girls from the Government Girls School in Dapchi, Yobe State.

The group then told the Federal Government not to spare efforts to immediately rescue all the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls and others in the hands of Boko Haram insurgents.

The group also insisted that heads must roll in the security forces, especially against the backdrop of buck-passing between the Army and Police.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Dr. Khalid Aliyu, the JNI said the circumstances of the abduction raised serious concern about the genuineness of some security agents to the fight against insurgency.

It condemned the buck-passing between the police and the military over the abduction, saying it was an indication that something was seriously wrong.

The JNI said: “An example must be set, heads must roll for this negligence. The inquiry is not the only way to go.

“In fact, a serious government would have, by now, put in jail and suspended all negligent security and political chiefs who could and should have protected these innocent children, rather than the rigmarole setting up of an investigative panel.

“If there is a worse outcome than the abduction itself, it is the fact that this is the most potent action to frustrate girl-child education in Northern Nigeria, despite the many enrolment campaign efforts for female education.

“No parent now is comfortable, especially in the North East, to allow his daughter to go to such callously unprotected schools. And the North is the loser! Therefore, this is a wakeup call to the quiescent northern governors.”