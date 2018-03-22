DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

…Urges Nigerians To Continue To Support Him To Fully Stabilize The Polity

With the Return of 104 Dapchi School Girls by their abductors barely 30 days after that ugly incident took place, Governor Rochas Okorocha says President Muhammadu Buhari has displayed strong Political Will because, how a leader responds to situations or developments goes a long way to show the weakness or the strength of such a leader.

The governor remarked that since President Buhari came on board he has continued to show that action speaks louder than words, by exercising the needed Political-Will as Circumstances had demanded without much noise.

There is no other way to describe the quick return of the Dapchi School girls than to say that it was a demonstration of high level of Political Will and dedicated leadership, because if the reverse had been the Case, the story would have been different.

Even the way and manner the President led the nation out of recession without allowing the development to linger was a clear indication of strong leadership and that is the reason the nation or Nigerians should Continue to support him to fully Stabilize the Polity.

He said if the previous leadership had also put into play the needed Political Will or Strong leadership, the lengthy story of the Chibok Girls would have perhaps, been shortened.

He congratulated President Buhari, Governor of Yobe State and heads of the Security outfits in the Country and all those who had played one role or the other that led to the quick release of the innocent girls, and pleaded that Nigerians should always shun divisive tendencies to enable them work together for results.