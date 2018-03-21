DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Dapchi: Boko Haram Release 5 Raped/Dead Corpses, 100 Others

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The jihadist militant group who had been engaged with the President Mohammadu Buhari led All Progressive Congress [APC] in peace talks over the release of abducted girls from the Chibok girls secondary school in Borno and the Dapchi girls secondary school – is reported to have release some of the girls abducted by their Islamist soldiers.

According to news reports, Boko Haram today returned 105 girls kidnapped from a high school compound in Dapchi. Among the returned were five dead girls. They had raped and killed the five girls, this is according to a source in Dapchi.

The continued to add that the President Buhari led administration had been in the practice of paying the Islamic group in exchange for the release of abducted girls. The Buhari administration had also released over 500 Boko Haram members following a peace agreement.

The peace agreement has since failed to materialize into sustained peace. Many of the released Islamic militants were seen later denouncing the peace agreement in a new propaganda video released by Boko Haram.

The latest abduction of Dapchi girls came weeks after the said peace agreement between Boko Haram and President Buhari administration.