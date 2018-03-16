DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were among the dignitaries that attended the wedding fatiha of Hajiya Fatima, daughter of Alhaji Aliko Dangote in Kano on Friday.

Hajiya Fatima Aliko Dangote was handed over in marriage to the son of former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Jamil M. D. Abubakar at a well-attended wedding fatiha held in Kano yesterday.

President Buhari, who served as the bride’s guardian, handed over Fatima in marriage to the groom’s guardian, who paid the sum of N500, 000 as dowry.

The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi contracted the marriage inside his palace at 11am, while the Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zahraddeen led the crowd in supplications to bless the marriage.

Among the governors that attended the wedding were governors of Kano, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Katsina, Aminu Bello Masari, Sokoto, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Nasarawa, Umar Tanko Almakura and Kaduna, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i.

Others include governors of Borno, Kashim Shettimam, Yobe, Ibrahim Geidam, Kogi Yahaya Bello, Ogun Ebikunle Amosun, Oyo, Abiola Ajimobi and Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state.

Also in attendance at the wedding were former National Security Adviser, Alhaji Aliyu Gusau, an international business mogul, Mr Bill Gate, serving and former senators and members of House of

Representatives, serving and former ministers as well as head of federal government agencies.