Normal flight activities resumed at the Port Harcourt international airport Omagwa after Tuesday crash involving Dana Air plane

The airport was temporary shot between 7pm Tuesday and was reopened today by 9am

The area of the accident has been cordoned off waiting for the arrival of the Accident investigation bureau AIB for investigation.

–

Almost 50 air passengers yesterday escaped death after a Dana Air plane skidded the runway of the Port Harcourt international airport Omagwa at about 6.51pm.

The Dana plane with aircraft number 9j0363 was traveling from Abuja to Port Harcourt

A statement from FAAN General Manager corporate affairs Henrietta Yakubu said no life was lost in the incident. She said all the passengers and crew members were safely evacuated by the airport emergency response team.

In the meantime, the Port Harcourt international airport Omagwa has been closed temporary following yesterday’s incident, an official of the airport told 247ureports.com that the passengers are advised to use alternative airports until the situation is resolved.

Available information indicate that the cancellation of the flight operations has affected flight schedules at the Port Harcourt international airport. One of such was a France airline that had to divert midair to another airport.

Meanwhile, accounts of what occurred told by a passenger of the aircraft appear to differ significantly from the account of the FAAN General Manager. The passenger, a young male, indicated that the plane crashed. “There was no lights at the airport and the pilot lost all communication with the control tower at the airport” said the passenger who lamented bitterly about the fate of aviation in Nigeria. The passenger refused to avail his name to 247ureports.com.