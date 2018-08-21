DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The minister of youth and sports development Solomon Dalung has described the intervention of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the NFF leadership dispute as the opinion of men without legal backing.

In a statement signed by special assistant to the minister, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, the minister affirmed his position to abide by the rule of law instead of “the opinion of men”

Dalung said as a lawyer and solicitor of the supreme court of Nigeria he took oath of office to protect and defend the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The minister added that Nigeria, as a sovereign state practicing constitutional democracy, is bonded by the doctrine of separation of powers noting that the rule of law is the only mechanism that guarantees liberty and freedom of citizens.

Source: http://aitonline.tv/post-dalung_slams_v_p__osinbajo_over_resolution_of_nff_crisis