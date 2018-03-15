DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

CVR: INEC Creates Intervention Centers In Tertiary Institutions In Anambra

By Nedum Noble

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra state has concluded plans to establish special intervention centers in all the educational tertiary institutions in the state for the on-going continuous voter registration exercise.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, who made the disclosure yesterday, while playing host to the management of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), said the initiative has become necessary in view of the large number of eligible voters in those campuses.

He said the commission has already written letters to the authorities concerned, informing them of the move, and for them to choose days most convenient for the eligible voters in the institutions.

“A visit to the registration centers close to any of these institutions opened our eyes to the increasing number of students and eligible voters who struggle to register with other residents in the area.

“We have also increased registration points by creating additional floating centers in local government areas with peculiarities, including those in water prone areas,” he added.

He urged the students and other concerned residents to take advantage of the special centers to get registered and obtain their permanent voters cards, expressing optimism of maximum results at the end of the exercise.

Orji further revealed the establishment of rapid response help desks for inquiries and other necessary assistance that might be needed by the prospective electorate in course of the registration.

Appreciating the Agency for the visit, which he said has further deepened the synergy, the commissioner appealed for periodic feedbacks that would assist the commission in its commitment to improving on its mandate of delivering to Nigerians a free, fair and credible elections.

Earlier, the NOA Director, Bar. Charles Nwoji, said his team was at the commission to commend the electoral umpire on the successful conduct of both the governorship and senatorial elections in November and January respectively.

He said the visit was also targeted at soliciting the electoral umpire continuous collaboration and synergy, at the same time to expand areas of knowledge, information and resource sharing between the two agencies.