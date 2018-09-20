DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Customs Impounds Foreign Rice, Others Valued At N49 Million In Kano

By Yakubu Salisu, Kano

The Nigeria Customs Service in charge of Kano and Jigawa, on Wednesday in Kano, said it has confiscated 1500 bags of foreign rice(150kg) imported in to the country by smugglers worth N49 million.

The area controller Kano/Jigawa, comptroller Nasir Ahmed disclosed this to news men during a press conference at the Command’s headquarters, Club Road, Bompai Kano

According to Nasir, the gallant men of the service made the seizure at Malam Madori town in Jigawa state during special operations to rid the two states of smugglers’ activities.

According to him, the command also succeeded in impounding 415 jerry cans of foreign vegetable oil valued at N5 million. These products, he said are often not safe for consumption as they are not certified safe for consumption by relevant authorities.

Other items confiscated includes; three vehicles and two motorcycles used for conveying the contra-band goods.

He warned that the command is ever ready to carry out its statutory duty to rid the state and country at large of contraband goods, assuring that his men will not relent at their jobs.

Furthermore, he advised those in the habit of bringing in such goods into the country to desist from such business which has a devastating effect on the Nigerian economy, and rather go for other legitimate businesses that would help boost the economy of the country.