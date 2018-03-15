DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Curfew in Plateau Community As 2 Task Force Personnel Killed

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Two personnel of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have been confirmed killed and two others injured following a violent clash between youths from Irigwe and Fulani communities around the Rafiki area of Miango district in Bassa local government area, Plateau State.

A dusk to dawn curfew has since been declared in Bassa, Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Mr Rufus Bature, said this yesterday in a statement in Jos.

He said Governor Simon Lalong, approved the curfew after due consultation with security agencies. Operation Safe Haven Media and Information Officer, Major Adam Umar confirmed the casualty figure, adding that the security agents had been caught in the cross fire between the two parties while trying to end the clash.

Major Umar said many houses were also set ablaze in the clash which occured around 6am on Wednesday, adding that the total number of the dead was yet to be compiled as more corpses were being picked.

He however said eight people, well armed from both sides of the divide, had been arrested.

“The clash followed the anger of the killing of 21 people on Monday. It happened around the Rafiki area but extended to some villages in Miango. We are however now dominating the area as more of our men have been deployed to the communities,” he said.

One Jeremiah Sunday from the area told journalists on phone that two locals and two security agents had been shot dead while about eight other people were still missing.

The state Commissioner of Police Undie Adie had on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of four people in connection with the security breach in Bassa.

Our correspondent gathered that Governor Simon Bako Lalong has been holding meetings with the leadership of the Irigwe and Fulani communities to get to the root of the violent attacks.

–

Source: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/curfew-in-plateau-s-bassa-as-2-task-force-personnel-killed.html