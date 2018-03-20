DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

A representative from the Croatian national team will be among the spectators at the Hive Stadium, London when the Super Eagles tackle Serbia in their third pre-World Cup friendly.

Croatia head coach, Zlatko Dalić has confirmed that his scouts would attend all the matches involving their Group D opponents (Argentina, Iceland and Nigeria) at the World Cup this month, including the Super Eagles game against Serbia in London.

‘’Yes, Ladić goes to America. I needed a man who would monitor Iceland’s game, Ivica Olić would probably look at the other game,’’ Dalic told Sportske Novosti.‘’At the same time Nikola Jerkan will follow Argentina playing with Italy and Spain, while Ognjen Vukojević will watch Nigerians against Poland and Serbia.

‘’We will collect all relevant information about the rivals from the group.’’In terms of importance, Croatia has rated its World Cup opener against Nigeria on June 16 as the most crucial in Russia and Vukojević’s first job will be to watch the likes of Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses and Wilfred Ndidi in action against Lewandowski and co. this Friday.

Meanwhile, Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder, John Ogu is set to report for international duty at the Super Eagles get-together in Wrocław before the end of the day. Allnigeriasoccer.com understands that he picked up his visa to Poland yesterday morning, and was hoping to arrive the Radisson Blu Hotel on time.The central midfielder’s headed goal in the 31st minute was enough for Hapoel Beer Sheva to claim all three points in their first match of the playoffs against Bnei Yehuda.

Former Watford star, Odion Ighalo was also expected to report to camp yesterday after a 15-hour flight from Changchun, while Chippa United goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi has already been issued a visa ahead of his trip to Wrocław.It was not clear if the Super Eagles were able to hold their first training session yesterday as some of the invited players were unlikely to meet the 1300 hours deadline set by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

According to Egyptian website, kingfut.com yesterday revealed that Al Ahly forward, Junior Ajayi will not be able to take part in the game because of visa difficulties.Ajayi, who represented his country at Under-23 level as well as the Olympic Team, received his maiden call-up to the Super Eagles’ squad for their international friendlies against Poland and Serbia, however, he will not be available for the first match.

The 22-year-old will issue a fast route visa to make it to London for the second friendly game against Serbia four days after the clash with Poland.Ajayi won the league, cup and super cup since joining Al Ahly. He also led the team to a silver medal in the 2016/17 CAF Champions League.And his impressive performances earned him a national team call-up ahead of the World Cup, which delighted the Nigerian, who revealed that he dreams of playing in World Cup.

Nigeria will take on Poland in their second pre-World Cup friendly at the Municipal Stadium on Friday, March 23 before traveling to London the following day to prepare for the friendly against Serbia at the Hive Stadium.