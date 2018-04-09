DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Crises Rocks Anambra CAN Over Election Outcome

By Nedum Noble

Christians Association of Nigeria, (CAN), Anambra state chapter, has been emensed in political controversy following the emergence of Rev. John Ndubisi of the Evangelical Church of West Africa/Tarraya Ekklesiyoyin Christi Nigeria, ECWA/TEKAN bloc, as the new Chairman of the body.

Some members of the body were said to have protested the outcome of the election, describing it as ‘kangaroo’.

The protesters, including the predecessor, Special Senior Apostle Tim Okpala, Archbishop Odili Gabriel Opukiri of the Saint Peter Deliverance Church Okpoko, among others, regretted that election could be manipulated amongst the clergy, saying it was a sign of ushering in iniquity in the house of God.

“I have not seen such before that men of God could manipulate the election to favour their anointed son. With this manipulation I have dissociated myself from CAN and I want the Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, His Grace, Most Rev Dr. Valerian Okeke to take over the leadership of CAN in the state to restore the lost glory of the body.

“This manipulation happened within a twinkle of an eye and before you know it, the election was done with and we were all eyes. Just wondering what these men will preach to their members. Honesty? Integrity? Transparency? Just mention it,” Opukiri said.

Ndubisi had polled 45 votes to defeat Okpala of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches, OAIC bloc who polled 19 votes only in a keenly contested election held in Awka, the state capital, under the supervision of the national and South East zonal officers, including the chairman of South East zone, Rt. Rev. Dr. Goddy Okafor; his zonal secretary, Rev. Dr. Scamb Nwokolo and Secretary of Southern CAN, Apostle Joseph Ajujungwa.

Bishop Ezedebego Moses of the Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria/Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, CPFN/ PFN was returned unopposed as secretary with 60 votes, having been nominated without opposition, while Mr. Nnamdi Okeke of the CCN bloc who was also nominated as treasurer had no rival and won with 49 votes.

Okpala who was declared the vice chairman by the South East Zonal Secretary, Dr. Nwokolo after being defeated by Ndubisi, however declined the position, describing the election as ‘kangaroo’.

Following the development, Rev. Moses Echefu, leader of OAIC bloc, was appointed the vice chairman in place of Okpala just as the office of the assistant secretary was reserved for the CSN bloc.

The Zonal Chairman, Bishop Okafor, said the tenure of the new executive was with immediate effect, charging them to take the affairs of CAN in the state to a higher level, just as he prayed God to guide and protect them as they carry out their onerous tasks.