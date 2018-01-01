–

By Yakubu Salisu, Kano

The Kano police command on Friday said it had recorded 601 major crimes, recovered 35 stolen vehicles and recovered N744.6 million property in 2017.

DSP Magaji Majiya, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) disclosed this in Kano while briefing newsmen on the Command’s year review.

Majiya said that the rate of crime has drastically gone down in the year under review especially when focused on the adequate security arrangements strategically deployed in the State and the number of criminals arrested with the synergy of the public and stakeholders involved.

He said 52 victims of kidnapped victims were rescued and reunited with their families, 75 different types of arms and 273 live ammunitions were recovered.

“In the year 2016 the Command witnessed 72 cases of armed robbery with 117 suspects arrested, while for the current year, only 35 cases reported and 76 suspects arrested.

The PPRO added that 547 cases of rape and sexual offences were reported in the year 2016 while 334 cases were recieved in the year 2017, indicating a major decline in committing crimes.

According to him, the Command had successfully arrested 497 members of different gangs of Yandaba in collaboration with traditional rulers and other security partners.

” 89 members of the group had surrendered and renounced the perpetration of the heinous crime

in addition to counseling and monitoring their conduct, for them to become responsible members of the society”

He further stressed that the Inspector-General of Police war against corruption gaining ground within the rank and file of the Nigeria Police Force had appeared to be a spectacular success in the Kano Police Command .

Majiya called on the general public and other stakeholders to assist the Command to burst notorious crimes kingpins in the year 2018.