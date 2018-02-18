DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

The Chairman Kano State Community Re-orientation Committee R. Hon. Ya’u Abdullahi Yanshana has lauded the Federal Government School Feeding Program describing it as a good move that would benefit not only the pupils but also create job opportunities for youths and women.

Yanshana made this assertion while addressing news men at his office over the Federal Government’s feeding program which has started in the state.

” Before now, feeding of school pupils is not a new thing in Kano as the State government has a similar program. But with the FG adopting or revisiting it’s old abandoned feeding program, students would be encouraged to study as the issue of hunger during school ours has been taken care of”

” The benefit of this program would not only stop on the pupils and their parents but also to the teeming youths and women whom are in search of jobs as the program requires a great number of people in the preparation, delivery and supply of needed items for the daily program”

According to Ya’u, effort have been made at their level to ensure that the women to handled the cooking aspect are in good health condition as a medical certificate indicating that is needed for the screening and that the committee has put in place mechanism to ensure that all the persons involved in the program live up to their responsibilities.

” We would not tolerate the attitude of some persons who might want to Play a fast one on the FG either by supplying expired products or substandard products. We would ensure that our pupils health and well-being is considered in all that would be supplied for their consumption and adequate disciplinary measures would be taken in the event where one is found wanting”

The one time Speaker, stressed that the feeding program would encourage local and indigenous companies in the production of more products such as biscuits and yoghurts which means employing more hands to assist in the large production as Kano State alone has about 3 million students to feed on a daily basis.

He called on parents and the general public not to hesitate to report to the committee whenever and wherever a problem is recorded for appropriate measures to be taken.