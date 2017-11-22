Crack In The EFCC As Senior Officials Accuse Ibrahim Magu Of Diversion Of N750 Million

When the social media went agog last week over restlessness at the EFCC by core staff of the Commission who levelled several allegations including administrative incompetence against Ibrahim Magu, many Nigerians expected a swift action by the government to investigate these ballegations. However, things appear to remain normal with Magu who has continued to operate like a “mad” dog that has lost every sense of caution and professionalism.

From arrest of Anyim Pius Anyim to failed invasion of the residences of former Director Generals of DSS and NIA, Magu is obviously using his jamboree in the media to sway Nigerians. This is despite the uneasy calm at the EFCC as Magu couldn’t explain what he did with N750 million, approved by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, while President Muhammadu Buhari was on medical vacation. The money which was meant for improving the capacity of EFCC staff as well as pay salaries and allowances of category of officers is now in the cooler.Magu had convinced Acting President Osinbajo that the Commission needed the money to fight corruption and address the welfare needs of staff.

Perhaps even more disturbing is the fact that all attempts by others in position to talk about the money has often resulted in warning by the EFCC boss. One of the directors who craved anonymity said “many staff especially in the accounts department of the Commission have threatened to blow the whistle on Magu if he fails to release the fund for its intended purposes.” He also alleged that Magu is being “protected by some powerful people in the country who are bent on grounding President Buhari’s war on corruption”.

It would be recalled that only recently disgruntled elements at the EFCC, especially civilian staff, accused Magu of gross administrative incompetence while sidelining them in the scheme of things at the Commission. Now that senior officials have joined the fray to challenge the continuous barefaced corruption and mismanagement by Magu, some elements within the EFCC have threatened to reveal the identities of those protecting the EFCC boss, as they are the very ones betraying the war on corruption.

