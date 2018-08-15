DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

CPJ Condemns Premium Times Reporter’s Arrest, Urged Nigerian Police To Release Him Unconditionally

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has joined others to condemn the arrest and detention of Premium Times reporter Samuel Ofundipe by the Nigerian Police.

In a statement, on Wednesday, CPJ urged the Nigerian Police to immediately release the detained journalist stressing that Ogundipe is a journalist and not a criminal

Angela Quintal, CPJ Africa Program Coordinator, speaking from Johannesburg, South Africa said “CPJ is gravely concerned by reports that Premium Times journalist Samuel Ogundipe was detained by Nigerian Police yesterday for his reporting.

Samuel Ogundipe must be released immediately without any condition and be allowed to report without fear of reprisal”.

Quintal said “Journalists are ethically bound not to disclose their confidential sources and the fact that police reportedly arrested him because he refused to name his source is outrageous”.

She added that “Samuel Ogundipe, is a journalist who is protecting his sources, and not a criminal. He must be freed now”.

CPJ also “condemn the harassment of his Premium Times colleagues and urge authorities to respect the right to a free press in Nigeria”.