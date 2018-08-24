DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

CP. Okon Etim Ene Assumes Duty As CP Benue State

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

A new Commissioner of Police, CP. Okon Etim Ene has assumed duty at the Benue State Police Command.

A press statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP. Moses Yamu, CP. Okon Ene, a graduate of Political Science from the University of Ibadan was enlisted as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) on 15th March, 1988 as a pioneer set of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

He was one time Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in Benue Command and a fellow of the National Defence College (fdc), Abuja. He is replacing the former, CP Fatai Owoseni.

The new Commissioner of Police who resumed Thursday assures the good people of Benue State of the renewed resolve of Officers and men of the Command to rid the State of all forms of criminality, in synergy with other Security agencies.

He also seeks the cooperation of the general public through rendering credible information to the Police.