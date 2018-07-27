DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Court Restrains Ikyange From Parading Himself As Benue Speaker

A Benue State High court has given an order restraining the impeached speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Terkimbi Ikyange, from parading himself as the Speaker of the House.

The Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Adam Onum on Friday granted an ex parte order of interim restraining the impeached speaker.

Also, his Deputy, James Okefe Ejembi and the former Majority leader, Benjamin Tilley Adanyi were ordered by the court to stop parading themselves as principal officers of the state assembly, pending the determination of a suit filed by the 22 lawmakers.

Ikyange had earlier rejected his impeachment declaring the process illegal. He said he believes the lawmakers are bent on destroying the legislature.

Justice Onum said the decision to restrain the speaker, his deputy and majority leaders follow a motion filed by 22 lawmakers.

“This motion is supported by an affidavit of 28 paragraphs deposed to be by Rt. Hon. Avine Agbom who is the third applicant in the motion and who has described himself therein as having the authority of the other to do so.

“I have looked at the contents of the affidavit particularly in paragraphs 14 through 26 inclusive thereof. I have no doubts in my mind that the applicants have made out a case that deserves the interim order sought to hold matters in status quo ante pending when the motion on notice will be determined,” Justice Onum said.

The court also ordered police to vacate the State Assembly Complex.

Justice Onum in the order granted also restrains the Commissioner Of Police, the Assistant Inspector General Of Police, the Inspector General Of Police and the Department Of State Services, and their agents from sealing off the premises of the state assembly complex where the 22 applicants carry out their legislative duties.

Hearing in the substantive matter has been fixed for August 6th, 2018.

The 22 applicants who formed two/third majority are by this order empowered to carry out their legislative duties.