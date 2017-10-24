Court Orders Jonathan To Appear As Metuh’s Witness

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered President Goodluck Jonathan to appear before it to testify as a witness in defence of a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh.

Justice Okon Abang has therefore issued a subpoena compelling Jonathan to appear before the court tomorrow, October 25.

Jonathan is to appear as a defence witness in the suit filed by the Federal Government against Metuh.

Metuh is facing trial for allegedly receiving N400 million out of the $2.1 billion dollars arms fund from the former National Security Adviser to Doctor Jonathan, Colonel Sambo Dasuki

Metuh’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu had earlier told the court that he would subpoena the former President as his defence witness during a session at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

Ikpeazu said further that a letter has already been written to the former President Jonathan but he was yet to respond.

Source: News Telegraph