DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Court Orders EFCC To Unfreeze Senator Nyako’s Account, Unseal His Estate

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to unconditionally unfreeze the account of Sen. Abdullaziz Nyako and a company linked to him.

Abdullaziz is the son of former Adamawa governor, Admiral Murtala Nyako (rtd), and a serving senator representing Adamawa South Senatorial District.

Nyako, Nengiofori Jumbo and Blue Opal Nigeria Ltd, in 2015, filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the EFCC over freezing of their accounts and sealing of the Hillview Estate, Abuja, belonging to Nyako.

Delivering judgement on the matter, Justice Babatunde Quadri held that the action of the EFCC was a gross violation of the fundamental rights of the applicants as guaranteed under relevant sections of the constitution.

In the judgment, which was seen by the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) on Friday, the judge held that the sealing and forfeiture of the applicants’ property by the EFCC was unlawful and oppressive.

“In conclusion, the application has merit, same is hereby granted but with following indications, that is, only reliefs 1, 2, and 3 are expressly granted while reliefs 4,5 and 6 are refused.

“The commission is hereby ordered to unfreeze the account of the applicants unconditionally and forthwith.

“The commission, having sealed up the premises of the applicants since July 2014, should unseal it forthwith or better still open up the Hillview Estate immediately,” the judge ordered.

The reliefs refused by the court included the one asking for the award of N10 billion as general and exemplary damages for the wrongful sealing and forfeiture of the applicants’ property.

Justice Quadri also refused to grant relief five which sought for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondent and its agents from taking any untoward action against the applicants.