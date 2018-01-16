Abdullahi alleged that Dajjii, sometimes in December 2013 approached his company (Sam Omosco, which specialises in computer supplies and accessories) with a contract proposal to supply 3,000 Units of Computer Laptop to the Sharia Court of Appeal Cooperative Society with a condition that a sum of N550,000 must be paid as commitement and processing fee before the execution of the contract.

According to the petitioner, the money was paid after all documents relating to the contract were presented. Unknown to Abdullahi, the documents presented to him by Dajji were forged. The convict forged the official stamp of the Chief Registrar Sharia Court of Appeal, Gombe as well as the signature of one Abubakar Aliyu, who was the Cooperative Society ‘s Treasurer to win the contract and diverted the money to personal use.

Dajji, an official of Gombe State Sharia Court of Appeal staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society was investigated by the EFCC in February, 2017 following a petition by one Sani Abdullahi of Sam Omosco Nigeria Limited, Gombe.