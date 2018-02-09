DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

A Lagos High Court Sitting in the Ikeja area has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Chairman of Innoson Motors Limited, Innocent Chukwuma for failing to appear before the court to face his trial.

Justice Mojisola Dada ordered that Mr Chukwuma should be arrested and brought to court on the next adjourned date of March 14.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in December last year filed four charges against the C.E.O of Innosons Motors and others at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja.

In the letter by the Head of Legal and Prosecution for the EFCC, A.B.C. Ozioko, dated November 30, the commission noted that the four charges were bordering on conspiracy to obtain property by false pretence, obtaining property by false pretence, stealing and forgery.

Chukwuma, however, failed to show up at the Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja on Wednesday, January 17 for his arraignment on fraud allegations.

