Court Adjourns Melaye's Case Indefinitely Over Senator's Health Complications

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday adjourned the trial of Kogi State Senator, Dino Melaye, indefinitely, on the basis of his medical condition.

The police are prosecuting Mr Melaye in Abuja and in Lokoja.

In Abuja, he is accused of attempted suicide and damaging government property, after he attempted to jump out of a moving police vehicle. He was later hospitalised.

In Lokoja, Mr Melaye is accused of providing false information to police and supplying arms to thugs.

The judge in Abuja, Olasunbo Goodluck, had asked the defense lawyer, Rickey Tarfa, to provide an official explanation for Mr Melaye’s absence in court on Wednesday.

Following that order, Mr Tarfa, a senior advocate of Nigeria, provided a medical report from the National Hospital, Abuja, indicating that the Mr Melaye was in critical condition and under intensive care.

The prosecutor, Shuaibu Labaran, questioned the admissibility of the medical report.

According to Mr Labaran, the medical report admitted before the court was sourced from a piece of evidence tendered at the Kogi State High Court.

Mr Labaran argued that the medical report signed by a doctor, identified as Olaomi OO. from the National Hospital, was not obtained directly from lawyers in the matter before the FCT High Court.

He asked the court to hold that the failure of the defense to certify the photocopied medical report rendered the report officially defective.