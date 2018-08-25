DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Count Me Out Of Brass Crisis, Ex-Militant Leader Warns

The Chairman, Bayelsa state Urban and Waterways Security Task Force, Africanus Ukparasia, popularly called Gen. Africa, has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state to desist from linking him to the recent crisis in Twon Brass, Brass Local Government of Bayelsa state.

The ex-militant leader who was taken aback, questioned the motive behind the inclusion of his name in the crisis they precipitated to make political gains in the area.

In a statement Gen. Africa signed o Saturday he noted that he is not from Brass Local Government Area and has nothing to do with the politics in Brass.

It would be recalled that the Bayelsa Chapter of the APC through its Spokesman, Mr. Doifie Buokoribo, noted that hired mercenaries from Odioma and Gen. Africa’s boys were used by the Caretaker Chairman of Brass Local Government Council, Hon Victor Isaiah to kill two APC supporters in the state and injured many others.

He warned that there would be consequences for any attempt to drag his name into the crisis in the Brass area of Bayelsa state. He wondered why any sane human being who is not under the influence of alcohol or some narcotics would want to tarnish his image.

He has therefore given a five working days’ ultimatum to Mr. Doifie Buokoribo to retract his statement, failing which he should be ready to face the consequences of maligning him.

He reminded Mr. Buokoribo of the laws of libel and slander which are still in effect in Nigeria.