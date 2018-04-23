DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Corruption: We ‘Ill Recover All Looted Funds, Property, Private Investigator Assures

–

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable Agree

Disagree

Buhari is the one lazy and unemployable View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The newly appointed Special Investigator to the Special Presidential Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Evangelist Victor Uwajeh, has assured the government and Nigerians that all the looted funds and property, no matter where they are hidden will be recovered to better the country.

He, however, asked for the cooperation of the National Assembly and the judiciary in this regard.

In a statement signed on Monday in Abuja, in response to his recent appointment by the federal government, Uwajeh thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and Barrister Okoi Obono Obla, who is the Chairman Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property, for the opportunity for him (Uwajeh) to serve his fatherland.

The international private investigator said: “President Buhari relentless efforts has yielded great success in curbing corruption and impunity in Nigeria. It is no longer business as usual. The government has made looting unattractive and the indication is that the rate of acquisition of foreign assets has dropped drastically.

“I wish to state that we will recover all foreign properties and funds of Politically Exposed Persons, their allies and cronies no matter the jurisdiction.

“We will trace and return all tax payers funds and ill gotten properties stolen from the commonwealth of Nigeria.

” The war on corruption is a collective one. We seek the cooperation of the judiciary and the national assembly in this arduous task

“The war against corruption is a tough one, but we are tested professionals that are immune to blackmail and intimidation.”

While giving assurance of taking the job seriously, Uwajeh commended Barrister Okoi Obono Obla, “for his focus, drive and zeal to recover stolen assets.”