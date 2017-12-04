*Corruption Allegation: Magu Bought three Houses Abroad Through His Brother, B. Mustapha M- Kamsalem Bulama Gubio*

Alhaji Kamsalem Bulama the Executive Secretary Area Integrity Association has accused the Acting Chairman of Economic Crimes Commission, EFCC Mr Ibrahim Magu of purchasing properties abroad using his brother Mr B. Mustapha through a London based businessman, Arthur Francis whose brother is facing corruption charges in Nigeria.

In another swift,

Kamsaleem described as a compendium of lies, the allegation that Mains’s son has an account with a balance of N1.7bn. He described it as a cheap blackmail which is clearly intended to divert the attention of the public from the fundamental issue of the challenge by Maina that EFCC should account for the N1.63ttr worth of properties and cash recovered as a result of the work of the Maina led PRTT. He described the N1.7bn allegation as a perpetual lie which has no substance. He added that why would a person who has N1.7bn be scampering to be reinstated back to work?

While it is on record that the Maina led PRTT had efcc personnel embedded. This is the committee the committee that was responsible for fishing out the 43 pension suspects while EFCC effected the recoveries of the funds, and properties.

He further maintained that, Magu received N19.8 bn and $5m from some pension suspects with the promise never to convict them. It is evidently clear that after 6years, there is no hope of conviction for the 43 pension thieves. It may be recalled that some EFCC staff had written a petition against Magu of stealing their N750m allowances. This is corruption of the highest order.

Mr Bulama said “I happen to come from the same state and Local Government as Mr Magu. I know him very well and his extended family, but that not withstanding, my candid advice will be for him to stop the lies and face the corruption allegations against him, especially the N1.63tr, 222 houses, investments, money and the issue relating to the purchase of the 3 houses abroad by his younger brother.

You may recall that Magu was earlier accused of purchasing some houses in two countries but in a swift response, Magu said that “people have been buying properties using his name”

According to Bulama, ,which mad man will purchase property in someone else’s name. Let’s call a spade a spade.

Kamsalem bulama

Executive Secretary

Arewa integrity Association