The Coordinator of the Kwara State Chapter of Buhari Support Group, Mashood Bakare, has formally resigned his appointment.

Mr Bakare, who is a member representing Omupo Constituency in the state assembly announced his resignation on Thursday, at the floor of the House.

Giving his reason for the resignation, the former state coordinator said it was based on his personal reason.

According to him, he was no longer willing to be part of the organisation which he had been with since 2014.

The Legislator explained that communal interest supersedes any parochial consideration, assuring that he would continue to be sensitive to the yearnings and aspirations of his people.

Reacting, the Speaker, Ali Ahmad, inquired, if the decision to relinquish his post was willingly taken, and answered in affirmation.

Mr Ahmad then enjoined Politicians to always be sensitive to the yearnings and aspirations of their people, to further make democracy more meaningful to average Nigerians.