Controversy as spokesman insists IBB authorised ‘Vote out Buhari in 2019’ statement

Kassim Afegbua, the spokesman of General Ibrahim Babangida, has insisted that the former military president approved the statement he issued, calling on Nigerians to vote out president Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Afegbua in a telephone conversation with our reporter, maintained that IBB has not denied the statement.

“The statement is in order. IBB did not hold any press conference in Minna. It was overzealous people that issued that statement of his denial. I wouldn’t issue any statement without his approval. Go ahead with the statement. I have spoken with him and he said he has not recanted the statement,” he said.

Babangida in a press statement released on Sunday by Afegbua, urged Buhari to sacrifice his personal ambition for national interest, while calling on Nigerians to vote out Buhari in 2019.

However, hours later another statement was circulated by press release distribution agency, PRNigeria, claiming that IBB has disowned the earlier statement issued by his media aide.

“Let me categorically state that as former President and Statesman, I have unfettered channel of communication with the highest authorities without sensational public correspondence, therefore those views expressed over there are personal views of the writer,” IBB was quoted in the statement.

Source: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/controversy-as-spokesman-insists-ibb-authorised-vote-out-buhari-in-2019-statement.html