Conspiracy Against Dogara Would Fail – Bauchi Youths



From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

North East Youths Progressive Forum has described as retrogressive the sponsorship of some disgruntled elements for N50 million to stage demonstration in Bauchi against the person of House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

The Forum in a statement in Bauchi Tuesday signed by its chairman and secretary, Comr. Aliyu Ladan and Mr. Bulus Gambo respectively, said that the huge amount dished to thugs to perpetuate the atrocity could have been used in settling the outstanding WAEC fees of state students.

In the alternative, they argued, the money should have been used judiciously in providing infrastructure that will lead to the rapid socio-political and economic transformation of the state.

The said faceless youths Monday staged a rally in Bauchi town from Wunti Round About to Emir’s Drive inside the city and terminated at Government House allegedly sponsored and paid by some desperate politicians for their self-aggrandizement.

The forum also alleged a plan by the said hired thugs to attack Speaker Dogara whenever he come to Bauchi to commiserate with the people of the state over the recent rainstorm and fire disaster in Bauchi and Azare respectively.

“Security operative should note that whatever happens to Dogara whenever he come to Bauchi in order to commiserate with the good people of the state over the recent rainstorm and fire disaster, those sponsored youths and their mentors will be held responsible”, the forum chiefs said.

They explained that those unscrupulous youths and their mentors doesn’t mean anything good for Bauchi state by virtue of their attitudes and activities in the society.