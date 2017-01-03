Community Honours Police Image Maker In Anambra

Should Buhari Comment On The Slaughter In Southern Kaduna By Fulanis No

Yes View Results Loading ... Loading ...

From Nweke Nweke , Awka

The Nigeria Police, Anambra State Command kickstarted the new year on a good slate, following the award bestowed on the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nkeiruka Nwode on the new year day as the Best Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) the state ever had since the creation of the state in 1991 by the Ezeoye Development Association, Nibo Community, Awka South Local Area of the State.

Apart from honouring the police image moulder (ASP Nkiruka Nwode) in the State, the community went on and spotted out Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Awka Area Command, ACP Longe KP as the Best Area Commander, Awka since the creation of the State 25 years ago while the Grand Commander, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), Anambra State Police Command, Superintendent of Police, Ademola Abel bagged the honour as the Best Rule of Law Officer-In-Charge F-SARS, Awkuzu, Anambra State Police Command since the inception of SARS in the state.

It would be recalled that the Ezeoye Development Association led by their Executive Chairman, Nze ( Hon.) Azom-Chine Uchenna had in a letter addressed to the first policeman in Anambra State, (CP Sam Okalua) dated December 21, 2016, appealed for the kind approval of CP for the community to honour his well deserved officers with the presitious awards.

Speaking while decorating the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nkiruka Nwode as a contact point for both the Area Commander and the SARS Grand Commander, the traditional ruler of the community, His Majesty, Eze Ugonwanne, (Dr.) Sir M.C Ngene flanked by the Executive Chairman, Ezeoye Development Association, Nibo, Nze (Hon.) Azom-Chine Uchenna, observed that Anambra State never had security issues as nice as the now the State Commissioner of Police, Sam Okalua and his men reigns.

On why they choose police officers for the prestigious award, His Majesty, Ezeike iv of Nibo who is also member and Chief of Protocol, Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers said the people of the community are impressed with the method, manner and maturity of policing in the state in the present day, stating that they dove their caps for the kindness, meek and humbleness of the PPRO, Anambra State Police Command in the performance of her legitimate duty.

In her acceptance speech on behalf of her two senior colleagues, ASP Nkiruka Nwode, thanked the community for honouring them. She made it clear that they wouldn’t have been noticed if not for the wonderful initiatives of the CP, Sam Okalua, whom she described as a guru in fighting crimes and criminality.

Using the occasion as an avenue to chronicle the achievements of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Sam Okalua, the police image maker pointed out since the assumption of office by the CP some months now, criminals has been chased out of the state. She went further, on behalf of the CP and thanked the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano for being very supportive to the state police command.

Dedicating the her own award to the hard-working officers and men of the State Police Command, the first female Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command said the award remains a challenge for all the police officers in the state, beating her chest that the good people of the state are yet to see the best of CP Sam Okalua as regards protecting lives and property.

She however appeals not only for maximum cooperation from the members of the public but prayed that people should always fell free in feeding the police command with useful information that would assist them in tracking down the men of the underworld each time they want to raise their ugly heads in the state.

The highlights of the occasion includes, cultural dance, exchanging pleasantries, display of masquerades, presentations of awards to very important personalities from far and near, amongst others.