Communication Minister, Adebayo Shittu Screened Out Of APC Gov Primaries Over NYSC Certificate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declined to clear the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, for its governorship primaries.

Shittu, who is interested in becoming the party’s governorship candidate in Oyo State, was screened out of the primary for not having a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

The National Working Committee of the party took the decision based on the report of the party’s Governorship Aspirants Screening Committee, the APC said in a statement.

Also, the Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Alhassan, was screened out of the primary. Alhassan had been the party’s governorship candidate in Taraba State during the 2015 general elections.

No reason was given for the decision not to clear her.

Others who were not cleared for the APC governorship candidates are Osiobe Eric Okotie (Delta), Ejikeme Ugwu (Enugu), Ibrahim Mohammed Mera (Kebbi), Danladi Envulu-Anza Halilu (Nasarawa), and Abubakar Mamma Jiya Maaji (Niger).

Apart from Shittu, no reason has been given for the decision not to clear some aspirants.

More to follow…

Source: Channels