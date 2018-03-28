DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Commissioner Threaten To Sack Teachers Over Failure To Recite State Values

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Nedum Noble

Anambra state Commissioner of Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, on Tuesday, threatened to sack teachers in the state who failed to recite state shared values.

She expressed disappointment over the inability of the teachers to recite the values despite its repetition by students during morning devotion.

Addressing participants in Awka at the on-going 5-day training for technical and vocational teachers in the state, Omenugha said recitation of shared values was a must in the educational sector.

“If you can’t recite the state values, you will be sacked. The earlier you key into the Obiano’s vision in education sector, the better for you.

She declared that cleaning hygiene in all schools across the state is a must, urging the teachers to claim ownership of their jobs as generation won’t forgive them if they fail short of expectations.

The commissioner further disclosed plans by the state government to commence award of contracts to qualified young entrepreneurs in the state as a way of encouraging them in their various vocations.

She said the initiative has become necessary in view of the competency, technical know-how and quality products the entrepreneurs have displayed in their various skills.

She noted that the Obiano-led administration has been passionate about technical education in the state, which he demonstrated through revamping of technical colleges across the state as well as offering of free tuition to students in the colleges.

“Obiano inherited 11 technical colleges which none was accredited by the NABTEB. Currently, 20 of them are fully accredited.

“We intend to produce a middle level manpower that can drive this administration to reduce the level of unemployment, increase productivity, and employers of labour,” she said.

According to the commissioner, 23 of the technical teachers were sent for training in Singapore which contributed to the accreditation of more courses and supply of more equipment.

She expressed satisfaction at the number of teachers who indicated interest in the training, particularly the female folk undergoing training in bricklaying.

Reiterating government commitment in making the colleges self-sustaining through funding and capacity building, Omenugha urged the trainees to take the training seriously in order to get the best out of it.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, Kiara College, and the facilitator of the training, Ndubisi Ezengwa, said the 5-day training for about 200 teachers was targeted at manpower capacity building, test-running of the equipment and active production yield.

“Technical and vocational schools are different from other secondary schools. These colleges are expected to be business oriented and sustain the colleges,” he said.

One of the trainees, Ogbuiyi Obianuju, undergoing training in bricklaying, said the choice of the course was to further enhance her course of study while in school, pledging to impact knowledge and skills acquired on the students.