Coalition Hails Atiku for Dumping APC, Felicitates With Him At 71

Press Release

The decision by the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to

dump the All Progressives Congress in search of better party with

democratic ideals is most commendable.

Democracy Coalition have longed passed it verdict on APC as a

deceptive party devoid of any democratic credential.

Hence, we thank God that Alhaji Atiku has finally seen the deception

in APC and have summoned the courage to quit because when the falcon

can no longer hid the falconer, the best option is to quit.

By that resignation, Alhaji Atiku has once again proved to the world

that he is not only a bulwark of democracy, but a defender of

democracy at great personal risks.

As stated earlier, we as a coalition of true democrats will move along

with a democratic icon in the person of Atiku to any party with

democratic appeals ahead of 2019.

However, we are wishing our adopted Presidential candidate for 2019 a

happy birthday anniversary as he clocks 71 on November 25.

Signed:

Mr. Michael Williams,

National Coordinator,

Democracy Coalition.