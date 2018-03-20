Coalition Felicitates With Ugwuanyi At 54
Enugu Youths Press Statement
The national leadership of Enugu Youths Coalition is felicitating with the
Executive Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi on
the occasion of his 54th birthday anniversary today.
There is no doubt that why the governor’s birthday has coincided with this
year’s International Day of Happiness; a day set aside by the United
Nations to recognise and celebrate the importance of happiness in the lives
of people around the world is because of the all-inclusive and
results-oriented governance of the state by a governor with the midas touch.
Hence, it is the view and believe of this coalition that Gburugburu has
performed creditably well to deserve our open felicitation and accolade on
this special day.
While wishing him long-life, good health and sound wisdom to pilot the
affairs of the state to enviable height, we call on the peace-loving people
of Enugu State to continue to support the governor as he strives to
transform the state in to a modern city with human face.
Signed:
Dr. Edwin Obune,
National Coordinator,
Enugu Youths Coalition