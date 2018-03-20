DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Enugu Youths Press Statement

–

Coalition Felicitates With Ugwuanyi At 54

–

The national leadership of Enugu Youths Coalition is felicitating with the

Executive Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi on

the occasion of his 54th birthday anniversary today.

There is no doubt that why the governor’s birthday has coincided with this

year’s International Day of Happiness; a day set aside by the United

Nations to recognise and celebrate the importance of happiness in the lives

of people around the world is because of the all-inclusive and

results-oriented governance of the state by a governor with the midas touch.

Hence, it is the view and believe of this coalition that Gburugburu has

performed creditably well to deserve our open felicitation and accolade on

this special day.

While wishing him long-life, good health and sound wisdom to pilot the

affairs of the state to enviable height, we call on the peace-loving people

of Enugu State to continue to support the governor as he strives to

transform the state in to a modern city with human face.

Signed:

Dr. Edwin Obune,

National Coordinator,

Enugu Youths Coalition