Clear Your Name, Don’t Be Afraid Of Arrest And Trial, Fayose Tells Obasanjo

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has said that former

President Olusegun Obasanjo should rather be ready to clear his name

of any allegation made against him and stop raising alarm on plot to

arrest and try him, pointing out that; “Nigerians are being humiliated

and tried every day by the dictatorial government of President

Muhammadu Buhari that he (Obasanjo) helped to enthrone. Some of us

have gone through trials before and we are not afraid of trials even

today.”

The governor, who said Obasanjo deserve whatever humiliation he was

getting from President Muhammadu Buhari, added that; “The President

can go ahead and arrest Obasanjo if he desires but he should remember

that what goes around comes around. He won’t be President forever too.

After all, they have been intimidating and humiliating former

President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife.”

Governor Fayose referred to Page 96 of Obasanjo’s book, ‘My Watch’, in

which he wrote that; ‘…I prefer him (Buhari) to jail me than Jonathan

to return to destroy this nation…,’ noting that; “Since Obasanjo

himself said he preferred to be jailed by Buhari and worked for his

enthronement, the President can hasten his arrest and imprisonment.

Obasanjo should not be afraid to go to prison now.”

In a release on Saturday, signed by his Special Assistant on Public

Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said;

“when other Nigerians were at the receiving end of President Buhari’s

dictatorship, Obasanjo was going in and out of the Presidential Villa.

“Where was he when Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) was arrested and detained

since 2015 despite court orders for his release? When over 1,000

members of the Nigeria’s Islamic Movement were killed in Zaria and

their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky arrested and dumped in detention

since 2016 despite of court orders, what did Obasanjo do?

“Where was Obasanjo when armed men of the DSS invaded the Ekiti State

House Assembly and abducted one of its members? Did Obasanjo travel

out of Nigeria when judges were being arrested in the night in a

Gestapo manner?

“Obasanjo lacks moral rights to complain about Buhari’s government

because himself and the President have been partners for over 40

years. It was when President Buhari served as Minister of Petroleum

and NNPC Chairman in 1977 under Obasanjo that N2.8 billion oil money

went missing from the accounts of the NNPC in Midlands Bank, United

Kingdom.

“Both Buhari and Obasanjo are already spent forces and have gone

senile. Nigerians no longer need the two old men and the more they

fight themselves, the better for the country.”

Governor Fayose, who declared that his prediction about President

Buhari going after and consuming those who imposed him on Nigerians

has come to pass, added that apart from Obasanjo, more of those who

made Buhari President will still be humiliated.