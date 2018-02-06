DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Christian Chukwu (MON), a former Super Eagles coach has described the 4-0 defeat of Nigeria by Morocco in the African nations Championship (CHAN) final on Sunday as a severe dent on the image of the country’s football.

Chukwu reflecting on the encounter on Monday told INDEPENDENT that a low score line would have been more honourable, just as he said that the players and officials should be spared of harsh criticism for the time being.

“The way the Super Eagles started form the group stage showed that they were not favourites for the trophy, still they were able to get to the final. I feel 1-0, 2-1 or 3-2 could have been a respectful result; but 4-0 is not only shameful, but a humiliation,” Chukwu said.

The former General Manager, Rangers International FC of Enugu admonished, “This is however not time to start blame game, the fact that they got to the final showed that they were good even as their performance was not the best.”

He added, “The World Cup is around the corner and this is a wakeup call that all is not well with our football – there is a lot to be done; there is need to overhaul Nigerian football.”

Chukwu also challenged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to define the functions of Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr.

“Nigeria need a coach that will build the entire senior national team; because Gernot Rohr seemed to be for only the Super Eagles players abroad only. He feels the domestic league players are not important.

“That is not what it should be. I had expected he would have been involved in the whole process of the CHAN, but he excluded himself. Super Eagles is Super Eagles, no discrimination. The disgrace from Morocco now is affecting the whole nation, not only the domestic players. The national team must be built around the domestic league,” Chukwu noted.

Godwin Izilein, erstwhile Super Falcons glorious boss was hard in his reaction about the team’s performance saying, “It is disgraceful and a smack on the nation’s football credibility.”

Izilein said further, “Nigeria have never been this fooled in a final match in recent times; I’m still to believe the result – 4-0, no!?”

He said that it was also a hard lesson for the football authority: “I just hope the NFF and those others managing Nigerian football should learn a hard lesson from this disgraceful performance; those qualified should always be put in charge without favouritism.”

The two goalkeepers, however, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Dele Ajiboye got the backing of Izilein for the Super Eagles squad, just as he said that the players and officials lost the opportunity to berth a spot in the main Super Eagles.

The duo of Chukwu and Izilein concluded that the poor performance on the final day should not be a yardstick to judge the domestic league as the loss was hugely based the on technical deficiency of the entire team.

“The coaches were lost, no initiative on what to tell the players at such crucial time when their best players were out on injuries and card, it is a whole mess,” they said.

