Christmas Turns Sour For Drug Traffickers

The dragnet of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has caught up with some desperate drug traffickers in their bid to make-it-quick, ostensibly for the Yuletide celebrations. The Agency’s Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command intercepted seven of these desperadoes, all within the days preceding Christmas, as they attempted to smuggle varying prohibited drugs.

The arrested suspected drug traffickers are: Toriola Latifu Ayodele, Aniemeka Victor, Mpecheni Abel Kabelo, Aneakee Valentine Chukwubuikem, Ugochukwu Anthony, Okeke Chikelue and Okeke Onyeka Henry.

Ayodele was arrested with 6.620 kilograms of Ephedrine concealed in the false bottoms of two suitcases on Ethiopian Airline to South Africa. In a contrast, Arinzechukwu was arrested with 8. 200 kilograms of Cocaine on the South African Airways from Johannesburg into Nigeria. The illicit substance was concealed in the false bottoms of two suitcases.

Kabelo, a South African was arrested with 2.400 kilograms of Heroin concealed in the false bottom of both Dove soap packs and suit cases aboard South African Airline from Johannesbourg. Chukwubuikem originated his own journey from São Paulo, Brazil en route Johannesbourg but was arrested upon landing in Lagos with1.980 kilograms of Cocaine concealed inside cosmetic products.

Ugochukwu Anthony was arrested with 5.520 kilograms of Heroin on Ethiopian Airline from Sudan -Jubbah through Addis Ababa. The drug was concealed in the false bottom of suitcases. Chukwulue was arrested with 4.120 kilograms of Heroin from Johannesburg while Onyeka Henry was intercepted with 1.520 kilograms of Methamphetamine on his way to Indonesia. He concealed the illicit substance in a Jerrican custard container. The penalty for drug trafficking in Indonesia is death.

Ahmed Garba, NDLEA/MMIA Commander noted that the stories of the drug traffickers have not changed. “Their story is either that they do not have a job, their friend who gave the packages did not tell them the content, or that the devil pushed them into it. But the truth is that there is greed and deliberate intention to commit the crime because of the money involved. I wish to urge Nigerians not to risk their lives since there are other legitimate businesses that are more rewarding than drugs”, Garba maintained.