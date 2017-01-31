...say wicked rulers should repent or face divine judgement of God

The Christian youths throughout the country on Monday held a solidarity rally against the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, saying its members in government and politics have betrayed Christendom, especially at a time the church in the country is facing serious persecution.

They therefore called on its members to “always speak out” whenever the government does anything wrong.

Speaking with journalists during rally held at the Ecumenical Centre in Abuja, President, Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria, Daniel Kadzai, warned the Department of State Services and other security agencies to “stop flexing muscles on the unharmed citizens, but should instead deploy their energy to curb violent attacks of Fulani terrorists against Nigerians.”

The organisation also cursed that “wicked rulers exerting wickedness or hardship on the citizens should abstain from their wickedness or face the divine judgement of God.”

YOWICAN threw its weight behind the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, who is being hounded by the DSS, saying the allegation against him was false and premeditated.