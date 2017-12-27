Chinese Ships Spotted Illegally Selling Oil to North Korea by U.S. Spy Satellite

U.S. spy satellites have captured images of Chinese ships illegally selling oil to North Korea vessels on the West Sea 30 times in the past three months, according to a South Korean newspaper.

Ship-to-ship trades with North Korea on the high seas are forbidden under United Nations sanctions adopted in September. The U.S. Treasury Department also placed six North Korean shipping companies on a sanctions list on November 21.

But according to South Korea’s The Chosun Ilbo, satellites have captured large Chinese and North Korean ships gathering side by side and trading oil. The high-quality spy satellites even show the names of the vessels.

One satellite picture, reportedly taken on October 19, shows a ship called Ryesonggang 1 trading the commodity with a Chinese vessel.

U.S. Treasury

A South Korean government source told The Chosun Ilbo: “We need to focus on the fact that the illicit trade started after a U.N. Security Council resolution in September drastically capped North Korea’s imports of refined petroleum products.”

The covert trading began shortly after the sanctions were introduced to limit North Korea’s oil supply, in a bid to stop Kim Jong Un from further expanding the country’s nuclear and missile defense systems.