Government Of Imo State

Press Release

The governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has read the recent media attack on his person and the Rescue Mission Government in the State which he oversees by the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

In the media attack by Chief Ihedioha, Published in both National and Local media outfits, he accused Governor Okorocha of “Killing the Local Government Councils in the State” and “Imo people being anxious to send off Okorocha’s government”, among other cock and bull stories.

Our first reaction should be to ask Chief Ihedioha to concentrate on the management of his hotel in Owerri since it appears he does not have any other serious thing at the moment to do and since 2019 is still far from now and to stop disturbing the peace of the State.

It is also unfortunate to point out that Chief Ihedioha after being in the House of Representatives for twelve years, where he was Chief Whip, Chairman of the Committee on Marine and Deputy Speaker he could be read today in the media only when he attacks Governor Okorocha.

The records are available for every fair-minded person to see that until Governor Okorocha came as governor the Local Governments in the State were totally abandoned by the PDP governments in the State because the Local Governments’ allocations were shared by the Party’s Stakeholders on arrival.

But under Governor Okorocha, the Local Governments have seen more than 800 kilometres of tarred rural roads, 305 upstair School buildings, twenty-seven (27) General Hospitals, more than 600 kilometres of graded-roads, building of ICT Centres and Chapels, Payment of Salaries as at when due, renovation and remodeling of the Council Headquarters allowed to dilapidate by the PDP governments, and all these are just to mention but a few. And we challenge Chief Ihedioha to publish any project even at the foundation level or at the kindergarten stage executed in the Local Governments for the 12 years PDP held forte.

Imo people know those who messed up the State and her resources and had shown disdain by rejecting them at the Poll in 2011 and 2015 and will also reject them in 2019 if Christ does not come before then.

We regret to State that it is only in Imo where someone who could only win three Local Governments out of the 27 Local Government in the State with the aid of armed personnel in a gubernatorial election is still nursing ambition again for 2019. And the truth is that Imo people will continue to speak with their votes; and there is nothing anybody can do about that.

Sam Onwuemeodo

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor