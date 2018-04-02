DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Chelsea Youngster Holds ‘Secret Talks’ With Nigeria

–

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A young Chelsea player is said to have held ‘secret talks’ with the Nigerian Football Federation over the possibility of changing his national alliance.

All Nigeria Soccer claim that an unnamed British-born Chelsea player could feature for Nigeria in the near future.

The player was said to hold talks at the team’s hotel in London before Nigeria’s friendly with Serbia, which was held at Barnet’s Hive Stadium.

Nigeria tried to encourage Tammy Abraham but failed in their attempts, with the striker opting for England.

They have tried to sign up players early in the past, before they make a senior debut for England, through their family backgrounds.

Ola Ain recently changed his national team alliance to Nigeria and has since made three senior appearances.

While the website does not name the individual, they list the following names as possible contenders; Tariq Uwakwe, Faustino Anjorin, Fikayo Tomori, Ike Ugbo, Tyreece Walters and Jordan Aina.

The unnamed player could potentially join the likes of Aina and fellow Chelsea defender Victor Moses, should he decide to play for Nigeria.