CHAN 2018: Nigeria, Cameroon square up in test game

Home based Super Eagles will lock horns against their Cameroonian counterpart in a test game on Wednesday evening, AOIFootball.com reports.

The Salisu Yusuf led side will test their readiness against Cameroon in a friendly match on Wednesday in Rabat, Morocco, the Nigeria Football Federation posted via it’s official twitter handle on Wednesday morning.

The Nigerian contingent arrived Morocco on Tuesday to commence the final phase of preparation for the CHAN tournament.

Despite a month-long training camp in Abuja, the Eagles did not really faced a formidable opponent – since the Super 6 invitational- and hope the Indomitable Lions will provide that test.

“.@NGSuperEagles will play a practice game later tonight at 7pm vs Cameroon at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat. #SoarSuperEagles #CHAN2018,” The NFF twitter handle posted.

Source: http://aoifootball.com/2018/01/10/6696/