Detectives from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Thursday commenced investigation into the allegations of certificate forgery levelled against the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

THISDAY investigation revealed that policemen from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, Lagos, during the week were at Ede Muslim High School I, where the principal of the school, one Mr. Khalid Abbas, was said to have been arrested and taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Osogbo before being transferred to Lagos.

The investigation also revealed that the officers also visited the head office of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osogbo for an undisclosed mission.

When THISDAY visited Ede Muslim High School, Ede yesterday, a source in the school confirmed the arrest and the transfer of the suspect to Osogbo.

The source in the school also told journalists who visited the school yesterday: “It was true that policemen from Lagos came to Ede Muslim High School. One of the teachers said that the policemen came to investigate the secondary school certificate which Senator Adeleke submitted to INEC.

“They noted that the signature on the testimonial was different from the notification of result which he submitted.

However, the principal was taken to the police headquarters in Osogbo before taken to Alagbon in Lagos.

A competent security source in the state police headquarters also confirmed the arrest and added that the principal was being detained in Alagbon, Lagos.

When contacted, the state Police Commissioner, Fimihan Adeoye, said he did not know anything about the incident, saying he was in Abuja.

