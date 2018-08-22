DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Centre Urges Youths To Disregard Fayose’s Job Advert

JKF Centre, a leadership development and training outfit in Ado-Ekiti, has advised Ekiti State youths against wasting their money to buy employment forms as being advertised by Governor Ayodele Fayose in the media.

A statement by Director of the centre, Biodun Omoleye, said it is wicked to ask unemployed youths to buy forms for unlawful recruitment drive that contravenes civil service rules.

Noting that Fayose’s plan in his recruitment plan is to exploit the youth again for personal gain, Omoleye said:

“What Fayose is doing is a clear case of exploiting the misfortune of these unemployed youths for personal gain as we have seen in the sales of forms on market stalls allocation with no official records of which accounts these fees are paid.

“It is also unlawful and wicked to play to the gallery by singling out PDP members for recruitment into civil service to pretend that he loves them, even though Fayose knows that such recruitment will be cancelled by the in-coming administration over illegality that informed the exercise.

“It is more wicked to ask unsuspecting unemployed youths to buy forms for a phantom recruitment to civil service in clear breach of the law that prohibits political consideration in civil service recruitment.

“Ekiti youths are hereby advised to stay clear of unlawful recruitment by Fayose who denied them gainful employment for close to four years, including sacking thousands of Ekiti people from their jobs and refusing to pay salary of workers for between six and 10 months while thousands lost their jobs over alleged over-bloated civil service only for the governor to wake up few days to his exit from government to advertise jobs based on partisan consideration.

“We urge Ekiti youths to ignore this unlawful exercise and wait till October when a progressive government will be in place and when youths won’t have to pay for employment forms to be gainfully employed.

“Asking these poor youths to buy forms for employment is another round of exploitation by Fayose in the twilight of his administration,” Omoleye said.