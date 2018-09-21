DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Catholic Church, NDE Train 150 Parishioners

In her bid to cushion the impact of the prevailing harsh economic situation in the country, Saint Kizito Catholic Church, Iju, Lagos working in close collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Wednesday 19th September 2018 flagged off a skill acquisition programme for her 150 Parishioners.

The three months programme according to the organizers will focus on the following areas; Agro-Allied Management, Careering Services, Event Management, Beauty Therapy, GSM Repairs, Tiling and Plaster of Parish Services.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Parish Priest, Rev.Fr Sebastian Ngene stated that the decision to organize the event was hinged on the urgent need to beat down the current high rate of unemployment in the country by getting the people empowered with trades that can make them self-sufficient.

While promising to make the training a continuous exercise, Ngene charged the participant to seize the opportunity provided by the training as it is capable of pointing at roads too for them.

On his part, the NDE state Coordinator, Mr. Ologbenla Olugbenga represented by the Head of Department, Vocational Skills Development charged the students to the effective use of the opportunity as provided while adding that the purpose of the programme is to combat being without a job.

In a related development, the church will on Saturday 13th September 2018 kickstart its annual four Saturday entrepreneurship development programme.

The programme according to the Parish Priest is aimed at exposing parishioners and non parishioners to the basics of business management needed to drive their private endeavors.

Expected at the event are renowned businessmen, members of the academia among others.