Catholic Bishop To Buhari: Don’t Treat Obasanjo’s Letter With Levity

By Nedum Noble

The Catholic Bishop of Awka diocese in Anambra state, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor has advised President Mohammadu Buhari not to disregard the letter written to him by the former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo’s open letter to the president has continued to generate mixed reactions since last week it hit the public domain.

The prelate said Buhari should have a critical look at the content of the letter with an intent to act on it for the general interest of the citizenry.

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to the Oji River leprosy settlement in Enugu, Ezeokafor said it takes a wise man to appreciate advices, especially those coming from his critics.

He said though part of the issues raised in the letter might have been exaggerated, there were several weightier matters that must not be treated with kid gloves.

“He has been writing and would continue to write and for those the letter was addressed to should have a close look at it. Let them read it.

“You know he has written to several persons at different times. He wrote to Jonathan, Abacha and even to his vice, Atiku.

“Anybody who has common sense knows that those who criticize you, sometimes have strong points, though can exaggerate things. If you are wise, you will listen and act on it.

Comparing the letter with the issue of restructuring, the bishop blamed the numerous challenges facing the country partly to government’s inability to diolugue over the matter.

He said until the issue of was brought to the front burner, the Nigerian problem would continue to linger unabated.

“When you talk of Nigeria as a confederation and people are talking of restructuring and you say no, then there is a problem.

“This time it has become inevitable and a wise man should say let’s discuss it because discussion will assist in getting things done properly.

“Obasanjo has been writing and would continue to write and those who are wise will discern that some letters have some elements of good and bad in them,” he added.