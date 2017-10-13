Information reaching 247ureports.com obtained from a competent source within the APC [All Progressive Congress] indicates that the Anambra State gubernatorial candidate for the APC, Tony Nwoye has received a lifeline from the APC governors and stakeholders of the party following a closed door meeting held in Abuja on October 12, 2017.

According to the information made available, the campaign team and stakeholders of the APC in Anambra gathered in Abuja for an emergency meeting concerning funding for the gubernatorial campaign. This is according to an earlier publication by this medium which revealed the crack in relationship between Tony Nwoye and his godfather Arthur Eze. See publication here – Arthur Eze Demands Nwoye’s Certificate Of Return, Okorocha Dumps Nwoye

Tony Nwoye told the assembled stakeholders that he had limited cash available to carry out the campaign. He told the stakeholders that he was not able to carry out the flag off. He does not have the financial resources to execute the flag off. He also submitted an item list of demands to the stakeholders. He told them that he wanted to purchase minibuses – about 370 in number – to distribute to each of the ward heads in Anambra – in the same manner Governor Obiano had done. He told them he needed money to mobilize groups at each the local government areas to go door to door canvassing for votes.

The APC governors and the campaign committee chairman, Governor Abubakar of Bauchi State who listened attentively responded to Tony Nwoye’s demands in mixed mood. Their response began with inquiring into what Tony Nwoye had done with the money given to him by Arthur Eze. They asked why Tony Nwoye had not put up any billboards or flyers. Some of the APC stakeholders expressed dismay over the nonexistence of any form of campaign activity from the APC. They jointly told Tony Nwoye that it was too late to purchase the buses. The Election Day is a month away.

To this, Tony Nwoye got down to his knees begging profusely. He pleaded that the Obiano campaign train had begun making jest of the APC in Anambra. He pleaded that the APC stakeholders should act to redeem the APC from impending embarrassment. He impressed on them that all of the campaign helpers are on the verge of deserting the campaign owing to limited cash availability.

The committee chairman, Governor Abubakar – having heard the plea – told Tony Nwoye that some money will be made available to execute the flag off scheduled for October 20, 2017. The Bauchi State Governor who had previously vowed not to spare ‘a kobo’ for the Anambra gubernatorial campaign, told Tony Nwoye funds are scarce – that he should take the money raised for his flag off and go flag off his campaign. After the flag off, “we’ll see”.

Tony Nwoye raised the issue surrounding Governor Willie Obiano’s visit to President Buhari recently. He complained that as the candidate of the APC, he should have the same opportunity to be seen with the President, who is a member of the APC. He pleaded to be given the opportunity to visit the President in the presence of the media – to send the signal that the President is in support of his candidacy.

To this, one of the northern governors who enjoys a close relationship with the President, promised Tony Nwoye to have him meet the President today. Tony Nwoye is expected to meet the President October 13, 2017.

247ureports.com reached out to the APC gubernatorial candidate, Tony Nwoye for response. He declined to respond. However associates to Tony Nwoye confirmed that Tony is having problems convincing APC to fund his campaign. But “we will overcome it“.