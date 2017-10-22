Campaign Fund Discrepancy Threatens Oseloka Obaze / Peter Obi Relationship

The intrigues coming out of the unfolding Anambra gubernatorial campaign appear out of a fictional play book of a Hollywood film series. This is as information recently made available to 247ureports.com indicate that the formerly rosy relationship between the PDP [Peoples Democratic Party] gubernatorial candidate, Oseloka Obaze and his chief sponsor, Pete Obi – may have cracked following misunderstandings over campaign finances.

The way the structure of Oseloka Obaze campaign is set up. Peter Obi provides all the finances and collects all the funds donated towards the campaign.

Sources from Awka near the Oseloka Obaze campaign reveal that Oseloka Obaze had begun querying the fund raising activity engaged by the former governor of Anambra State and his chief sponsor, Peter Obi – weeks ago. Oseloka Obaze had asked Peter Obi for the details of funds raised under the banner of the Obaze campaign and the details of the expenditure.

Two particular examples were cited as being the main reasons Oseloka Obaze questioned the details to the funds being raised. Our source pointed to N250million donated by a south south governor to the campaign through Peter Obi. Also, Peter Obi was supposed to have purchased 10 Prado Sports Utility Vehicles and 300 motorcycles for the campaign. Other related expenditures which Peter Obi is supposed to make – is reported by our source as not having been made.

The supposed financial discrepancy has created tension in the Obaze campaign. Close associates to the gubernatorial candidate told 247ureports.com that they suspect that Peter Obi might have thrown in the towel following the lukewarm flag off by the PDP. They claim that Peter Obi’s body language had changed following the flag off – which was not attended by any of the elected officials of the PDP.

It is also recalled that during the gubernatorial campaign of 2013 when Obiano was the gubernatorial candidate under the APGA [All Progressive Grand Alliance], that Obiano raised similar concerns over the expenditure and fund raising. Pete Obi had told him then that he had already spent N3billion towards his campaign. As Obiano queried for more details, Peter Obi flared up. The duo of Obiano and Victor Umeh responded to take over the financing of the campaign themselves without Peter Obi.