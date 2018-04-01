DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Cambridge Analytica: APC Is Chasing Shadows, Says PDP

… Wants Probe Extended Into Buhari’s 2015 Campaign Funds

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Federal Government are chasing shadows in their desperate plot to implicate the opposition in the alleged hacking into the personal record of its Presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari.

The party said while it welcomes an open investigation into the Cambridge Analytica saga, it demands that such inquest be extended to cover the sources of the looted funds used to prosecute President Buhari’s campaign in 2015.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, on Sunday, said the APC is merely seeking to divert public attention from its manifold failures and scandals, as it is already public knowledge that neither the PDP nor any of its officials or members were ever linked or indicted in any way, in the said saga.

It is also public knowledge that the document being relied upon by the APC clinically stated that, “there is no suggestion that Jonathan knew of the covert operation.”

We are therefore aware that this new agenda is to divert public attention from the various scandalous allegations hanging on the neck of the Buhari Presidency, including the use of looted funds to finance his 2015 Presidential election, the Martin Luther Kings award saga, the damaging Bill Gates verdict on the Buhari’s economic policies as well as the numerous financial scandals in the NNPC under his watch.

This inquest should therefore be completely open and independent of government control, so that Nigerians will know the truth, not only on the Cambridge Analytica saga, but also on the source of funds for the President’s 2015 campaign and other sleazes under his watch.