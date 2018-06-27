DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Call For Swift Action On The Part Of Government & Calmness & Sobriety By The People – CAN

Press Release by the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN)



The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) is saddened by the news that some innocent Nigerian citizens and Christians have been killed in some areas of Adamawa, Benue, Zamfara and most recently, Plateau State.

We are equally saddened to hear and see the scale of destruction of properties as well as disruption of businesses of Nigerians, a thing which has now become rampant.

Human life as sacred as it ought to be (and indeed is) has now become a matter of little or no concern at all in Nigeria. The realism of human dignity in Nigeria has gradually been removed from our micro and macro social spheres to rather become a utopian theme. A close look at the wave of killings indicate a clear pattern, that most of the killed are Christians and as a result of a deliberate stealth subjugation-style-mission, again deliberately aimed at stifling Christians and Christianity as it is in this part of the world. We are not ignorant of this stealth plan to eliminate Christianity and Christians in this part of the world but we are nevertheless strengthened by this faithful promise from God in Micah 2:1 “Woe to those who devise wickedness and work evil on their beds! When the morning dawns, they perform it, because it is in the power of their hand. They covet fields and seize them, and houses, and take them away; they oppress a man and his house, a man and his inheritance. Therefore thus says the Lord: behold, against this family I am devising disaster, from which you cannot remove your necks, and you shall not walk haughtily, for it will be a time of disaster.”

We condemn all acts of violence and killings witnessed in the affected areas. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of those that lost their lives.

Whilst doing this however, we most emphatically demand that government engage the bandits (already known as Fulani herdsmen who are in intricate and stealth synergy with Boko Haram) and route them out. YOWICAN proposes a realistic plan from the government to tighten our borders especially those within the known boundaries with the countries where these bandits are known to emanate from. YOWICAN also demands a proper profiling system where every data of all Fulani herdsmen in the country be put on a re-callable database. Enough is Enough!

Government should also review its grazing law as it is not feasible. A better alternative is for her to invest heavily invest in irrigation as a means of reclaiming the “alleged” lost vegetation. Using just a third of the N179 Billion Naira earmarked by the committee headed by the Vice President to “enforce” grazing opportunities in the South (and which has continued to be contested by the people of the South and their governors), this money can put in place modern irrigation systems which can reclaim the “alleged” lost grazing lands for the Fulani Herdsmen and further prevent any move to go down South to graze. Modern mechanized agriculture makes this possible. There is this no tangible reason for militant Fulani herdsmen to move down South. Enough is Enough!

Furthermore, YOWICAN wishes to remind the government of Nigeria that it was witness to the military-style invasion of South-Eastern Nigeria during the crisis last year and we demand some form of seriousness on their part in a similar manner in the incessant killing of Christians in the mentioned parts of the country and everywhere where Christians choose to make their place of aboard. If they could engage those they identified as national security threats, we see no reason why they should be selective in their approach yet again with the current national security threat on our hands of invading Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram.

We would have chosen to “appeal” once again but have learnt that our appeals in the past have fallen on deaf ears. We therefore, this time, “demand” that government take necessary action now as we do not wish to hear again that our people are being killed and their properties destroyed. In the same vein, we demand from the general public, the display of seriousness in unifying the country and shun forthwith, reckless utterances that fuel animosity and violence in Nigeria.

We condemn in the most strongest terms possible, the hateful videos and pictures that appear to have been deliberately designed to sow bigotry and bloodshed at this time of rising tensions, we call for calm and restraint, and emphasis on the need for dialogue, mutual respect and understanding. Nothing can justify barbaric killings and attacks on bona fide Nigerian citizens and Christians who wish to live in peace and practice their religion.

On a general sphere, we call upon the Government and its security agencies to protect Nigerians and their properties, regardless of their ethnicity, region, religion or political affiliation. Hence, the Government security agencies, should bring to book all criminals currently perpetrating violence on helpless Nigerians by killing, destroying their property and disrupting their businesses.

No Christian, Shiite, Muslim, should be killed. Life is sacred and we all must uphold this natural golden law.

We call on the Executive, Judiciary and National Assembly to synergize in a manner that will reflect harmony and seriousness, to halt the heinous crimes against our people. Nigeria’s depleting population is also both an economic and security strength. We must restrict this deliberate plan to deplete the population by Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram. Our population is a vital component of our national security.

The National Human Rights Commission, the Directorate of Public Prosecution and other agencies must also act accordingly to further ensure that all those involved in these criminal acts are prosecuted using our laws.

Finally, we urge all Nigerians to embrace peace and resist any attempt to persuade them into engaging in criminal activities. In particular, we urge our young people not to allow themselves to be manipulated by enemies of the Nigeria State whether they hide under the coverings of religion, ethnicity or politics.

In all again, we affirm a promise from our God, in Ecclesiastes 12:13 &14 The end of the matter; all has been heard. Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man. For God will bring every deed into judgment, with every secret thing, whether good or evil.

This day is a day of mourning, action is needed from concerned authorities.

Engr Daniel Kadzai

National President

Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN)